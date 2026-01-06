Delhi-NCR shivers under cold wave, AQI remains 'poor', dense fog disrupts flight operations at IGI airport

According to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 288, placing it in the 'poor' category. Several hotspots recorded even higher pollution levels, with Anand Vihar at 343, RK Puram at 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 313, Dwarka at 307, Ashok Vihar at 302 and ITO at 286.

Delhi continued to grapple with cold wave conditions and dense fog on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day. The AQI reading stood at 286, slightly higher than Monday's 244, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app. However, 19 out of 40 air monitoring stations were in the 'very poor' category, with east Delhi's Anand Vihar being the worst at 343.

According to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 288, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Area-wise AQI

Several hotspots recorded even higher pollution levels, with Anand Vihar at 343, RK Puram at 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 313, Dwarka at 307, Ashok Vihar at 302 and ITO at 286.

The AQI in ITO was recorded at 281, classified as poor by the CPCB. Some areas reported relatively better air quality in the moderate category, with Bawana at 194 and IGI Airport at 185.

Some areas, however, reported comparatively better air quality in the 'moderate' category. Bawana recorded an AQI of 194, while IGI Airport recorded 185, according to CPCB data.

The CPCB categorizes AQI as follows: zero to 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that air quality is expected to improve to the 'moderate' category today, deteriorate to 'poor' on January 7 and 8, and stay in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range over the subsequent six days.

Weather condition

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches below the seasonal average. Station-wise data showed that Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, Palam 15.3 degrees, Lodhi Road 17.8 degrees, Ridge 17.7 degrees and Ayanagar 17 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog affect flight operations

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued under CAT III conditions, airport authorities stated in a post on X, though passengers may experience delays or disruptions.

Amid the inclement weather, some airlines issued advisories, warning that flights could be delayed and asked passengers to stay updated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius across northwest India for the next four days, and in central and eastern parts for the next two days.

"Flight operations continue to be in CAT III. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information," DAA said.