INDIA

Delhi-NCR shivers at 3°C, Gurugram dips below zero for 2nd day, air quality remains 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana

The IMD indicated that yellow alerts will remain in place until January 17, signalling a prolonged spell of biting cold across the region. The impact was stark on the ground, with massive ground frost and ice formation reported across Gurugram's outskirts for the second consecutive morning.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Delhi-NCR shivers at 3°C, Gurugram dips below zero for 2nd day, air quality remains 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana
Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, with temperatures plummeting to a chilly 3°C, 4.4 degrees below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the capital's minimum temperature was accompanied by humidity touching 100 per cent in the morning hours, making the air feel even colder. Day temperatures offered little respite, with the maximum temperature settling at 20.6°C, only marginally above normal.

Sub-zero temperatures grip Gurugram and other parts of North India

The suburbs of Gurugram in Haryana recorded sub-zero temperatures of minus 0.9°C for the second consecutive morning, prompting weather agencies to sound the highest level of alert for Punjab and Haryana. Other parts of north India also slipped into near-freezing conditions, with Bathinda recording 0.6°C, and Amritsar and Faridkot seeing the mercury fall to 1°C each. Haryana reported similar extremes, with Gurugram touching 0°C, and Sirsa, Sonipat, Bhiwani, and Mahendragarh logging minimum temperatures of around 1°C.

Red Alert issued for Punjab and Haryana as cold wave intensifies

The Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh issued a red alert for Punjab and Haryana, warning of severe cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog. The IMD indicated that yellow alerts will remain in place until January 17, signalling a prolonged spell of biting cold across the region. The impact was stark on the ground, with massive ground frost and ice formation reported across Gurugram's outskirts for the second consecutive morning.

Several parts of the Delhi-NCR region witnessed frost, a rare sight that underscored the severity of the cold wave. The cold extended deeper into Rajasthan, where Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar district reeled under intense winter conditions.

The town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9°C, while frost blanketed fields, trees, water pipes, and agricultural equipment. Visibility was poor as fog combined with icy winds, severely affecting daily life.

Roadways and railways reported a dip in passenger numbers, while farmers raised concerns over frost damage to mustard and vegetable crops, including chilli, tomato, and tinda. According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin, a western disturbance and an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana are sustaining the cold conditions.

Cold wave conditions to persist for next two days

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain well below normal for the next two days, with a gradual rise of 2–4°C thereafter. Cold wave conditions are likely at a few places in Delhi on January 13 and at isolated locations on January 14, while fog is expected to persist during morning hours.

