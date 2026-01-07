FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence on dating rumours, says THIS about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor

Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul, reveals actor called him after...: 'It has pained me'

Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor' category; IMD predicts North India to witness...

MCD demolition drive near Delhi mosque turns violent, stone pelting, tear gas fired, 5 cops injured

JNU to take BIG action on students over raising provocative ‘Modi, Shah ki kabr’ slogans, says, ‘expulsion, debarment…’

Arjun Bijlani makes FIRST STATEMENT after father-in-law's death, makes emotional promise: 'Chinta mat karna, Neha aur Ayaan ka...'

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on Venezuela: US to receive 30-50 million barrels of oil at...

Pulkit Samrat reveals his mother went against family to support him, credits her for his acting career: 'She believed I would go to Mumbai and...'

Haridwar to be linked with Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, work on railway over bridge accelerates, check details

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt issues BIG statement on ‘range of options’ for Greenland annexation, says, ‘US President Trump…., national security…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence on dating rumours, says THIS about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor

'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik's rumoured GF breaks silence on dating speculations

Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul, reveals actor called him after...: 'It has pained me'

Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul

Arjun Bijlani makes FIRST STATEMENT after father-in-law's death, makes emotional promise: 'Chinta mat karna, Neha aur Ayaan ka...'

Arjun Bijlani makes FIRST STATEMENT after father-in-law's death: 'Chinta mat...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video

When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth re

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor' category; IMD predicts North India to witness...

According to the weather deaprtment, minimum temperatures are likely to fall slightly over the next two days before rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius thereafter. Visibility dropped sharply across Delhi-NCR, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor' category; IMD predicts North India to witness...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi-NCR woke up to a harsh winter morning on Wednesday, as cold day conditions, dense fog, and worsening air quality combined to make it a difficult day for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense to very dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and east Rajasthan, with moderate to dense fog likely in Delhi during the morning hours of January 7 and 8. Visibility dropped sharply across the city, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

Cold wave persists

The IMD reported cold wave conditions in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, while ground frost was observed in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, turning mainly clear for the following two days and becoming generally cloudy thereafter.

Mist and haze are anticipated during night hours, with shallow to moderate fog likely to continue during mornings. Minimum temperatures in the capital remained between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.

IMD prediction

According to the weather deaprtment, minimum temperatures are likely to fall slightly over the next two days before rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius thereafter. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal on January 7 and 8, dip below normal on January 8, and turn above normal between January 10 and 11. Maximum temperatures are projected to remain appreciably below normal on January 7, improve slightly on January 8, and stay near normal over the next few days.

Air quality slips to 'very poor' category

Air quality across Delhi-NCR showed no signs of improvement on January 7, with Delhi’s overall AQI standing at 302, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Neighboring cities also recorded worrying levels, with Ghaziabad at 317, Noida at 307, Gurugram at 295, and Faridabad at 219. Several stations within Delhi reported severely polluted air, including Nehru Nagar, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, and Okhla Phase 2.

Schools shut in Noida

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10, citing dense fog and severe cold conditions. The decision applies to all recognized schools affiliated with various boards, prioritizing student safety amid prevailing weather conditions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence on dating rumours, says THIS about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor
'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik's rumoured GF breaks silence on dating speculations
Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul, reveals actor called him after...: 'It has pained me'
Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul
Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor' category; IMD predicts North India to witness...
Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor'
MCD demolition drive near Delhi mosque turns violent, stone pelting, tear gas fired, 5 cops injured
MCD demolition drive near Delhi mosque turns violent, stone pelting, tear gas fi
JNU to take BIG action on students over raising provocative ‘Modi, Shah ki kabr’ slogans, says, ‘expulsion, debarment…’
JNU to take BIG action on students over raising provocative ‘Modi, Shah ki kabr’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video
When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth re
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement