Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor' category; IMD predicts North India to witness...

Delhi-NCR woke up to a harsh winter morning on Wednesday, as cold day conditions, dense fog, and worsening air quality combined to make it a difficult day for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of dense to very dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and east Rajasthan, with moderate to dense fog likely in Delhi during the morning hours of January 7 and 8. Visibility dropped sharply across the city, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

Cold wave persists

The IMD reported cold wave conditions in isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, while ground frost was observed in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, turning mainly clear for the following two days and becoming generally cloudy thereafter.

Mist and haze are anticipated during night hours, with shallow to moderate fog likely to continue during mornings. Minimum temperatures in the capital remained between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.

IMD prediction

According to the weather deaprtment, minimum temperatures are likely to fall slightly over the next two days before rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius thereafter. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal on January 7 and 8, dip below normal on January 8, and turn above normal between January 10 and 11. Maximum temperatures are projected to remain appreciably below normal on January 7, improve slightly on January 8, and stay near normal over the next few days.

Air quality slips to 'very poor' category

Air quality across Delhi-NCR showed no signs of improvement on January 7, with Delhi’s overall AQI standing at 302, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Neighboring cities also recorded worrying levels, with Ghaziabad at 317, Noida at 307, Gurugram at 295, and Faridabad at 219. Several stations within Delhi reported severely polluted air, including Nehru Nagar, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, and Okhla Phase 2.

Schools shut in Noida

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10, citing dense fog and severe cold conditions. The decision applies to all recognized schools affiliated with various boards, prioritizing student safety amid prevailing weather conditions.