The national capital and the adjoining NCR region witnessed dusty storms and light to moderate rainfall on Friday evening, i.e., April 18. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sudden change in weather like a recent one will bring relief from soaring temperatures and hot weather.

As per the weather department, the change in weather is a result of western disturbance over the hills and a cyclonic circulation in nearby regions. A fresh western disturbance started affecting the hilly regions on Wednesday, i.e., April 16, and the trend is likely to continue until April 20-21. In addition, a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and neighbouring areas is likely to direct strong southwesterly winds to the capital.

Check the weekly weather forecast here

Apil 19- The national capital is expected to witness cloudy skies with light rain and possible thunderstorms/lightning.

April 20- Delhi-NCR likely to see partly cloudy skies with no significant weather events expected.

April 21 - Skies likely to remain clear with light winds of 5-20 km/h.

April 22- Clear skies with no heatwave condition expected.

April 23- Clear skies with no heatwave conditions expected. Winds ranging from 15-25 km/h.