Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?

The severe conditions may lead authorities in the region to reconsider holding physical classes, particularly for younger students. As for tomorrow, January 19, there is no official confirmation on school closures.

Delhi and its National Capital Region (NCR) have once again reeling under the harshest pollution conditions as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged dangerously close to the “Severe+” category. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the reimplementation of Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under the restrictions, state governments in NCR and the Delhi administration are likely to shift classes VI to IX and XI to online mode, while Classes X and XII are generally exempted to avoid disruption to board exam preparations.



Are Delhi-NCR schools closed tomorrow, January 19, Monday?

Further, Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi schools were already shut earlier this week due to a severe cold wave and dense fog. They were expected to reopen on January 16, but the reactivation of GRAP-4 has once again raised uncertainty. The severe conditions may lead authorities in the region to reconsider holding physical classes, particularly for younger students. As for tomorrow, January 19, there is no official confirmation on school closures; however, parents and students should stay informed through updates provided by their school authorities, district administration, or state government. Meanwhile, physical classes may likely be suspended, especially for younger students. Classes for students up to Grade V are likely to move to hybrid or online mode, while authorities have also advised similar arrangements for higher classes up to Grade XII in affected districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.



GRAP 4 reactivated in Delhi-NCR



In its notification, the CAQM Sub-Committee said the decision to invoke Stage-IV was taken unanimously as a proactive step to prevent further deterioration. Under GRAP, air quality is classified into four stages: Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), Severe (401–450), and Severe+ (above 450). Stage-IV restrictions, first introduced in December 2025, include a ban on vehicles entering Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant and do not carry Delhi registration. Non-essential trucks are barred from entry, with exceptions for those carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels such as CNG, LNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel. Construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects like highways, flyovers, and pipelines, are completely halted.



Offices—public, municipal, and private—are advised to operate with at least 50 per cent staff working from home, and staggered timings may be introduced to ease peak-hour traffic. Authorities also retain the option of discretionary emergency measures, such as closing colleges, suspending non-essential commercial activities, or implementing odd-even vehicle rationing schemes. The central government may extend work-from-home directives to its employees if conditions worsen further. With Delhi’s AQI inching closer to the “Severe+” mark, the reimposition of GRAP-4 reflects the urgency of tackling the capital’s recurring pollution crisis, which continues to pose grave risks to public health and daily life.



(With inputs from IANS)