Schools in Noida sent notices to the parents regarding the closure of schools on Wednesday.

Delhi NCR news: All schools in Delhi-NCR, including in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, will be closed due to Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The state governments of these states/UT have announced a public holiday on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Government offices, schools, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings will be closed.

Following the directive of the UP government, the schools in Noida sent notices to the parents regarding the closure of schools on Wednesday. "Please note that we have received the attached communication from the State Government. According to the communication, the school will mandatorily remain shut tomorrow on account of Ravidas Jayanti being declared as a public holiday instead of a restricted holiday," the directive of a Noida school read. In Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena confirmed the decision through an official circular.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. He was a 15th-century saint and poet associated with the Bhakti movement. His teachings emphasized equality and social justice. The occasion is observed with religious processions, devotional music, and community events, particularly in northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

