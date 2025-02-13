Shab-e-Barat, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar, is expected to be observed on February 14, 2025.

Delhi NCR news: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 5 pm onwards Thursday in Delhi in view of Shab-e-Barat, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar. It is expected to be observed on February 14, 2025. But are schools in Delhi-NCR, including in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, closed due to the occasion? So far, no official notification has been released regarding the closure of the schools in all these cities. Hence, the schools will remain open on Friday, February 14. Earlier, schools were closed on February 12, 2025, due to Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar year. It is a time of deep spiritual reflection when devotees spend the night in prayer, seeking divine mercy, blessings, and forgiveness from the Almighty. Muslims worldwide observe Shab-e-Barat with great enthusiasm. The name translates to the 'Night of Fortune and Forgiveness', highlighting its importance as a time for prayer, introspection, and seeking forgiveness from Allah.

Delhi Traffic Advisory

In view of Shab-e-Barat on the intervening night of 13-14 February 2025, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 5 pm onwards, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. It advised commuters to avoid affected roads, use public transport, and plan their journey in advance to minimize inconvenience. Check full advisory here: