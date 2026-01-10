Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi remained shrouded in dense fog and severe cold on January 10 as the IMD issued a yellow alert. Temperatures fell to 4.6 degrees, air quality slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, and foggy conditions are expected to persist through mid-January.

Delhi is currently experiencing severe winter conditions, with dense fog and biting cold affecting the national capital. On Saturday, January 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents to be careful due to reduced visibility and low temperatures. The minimum temperature has sharply fallen to 4.6 degrees, exacerbating the winter chill throughout the city.

Smog and Fog Combine to Worsen Air Quality

Alongside the weather woes, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again, slipping into the ‘very poor’ category after a brief period of marginal improvement. A thick mix of fog and smog blanketed large parts of the city, affecting visibility and adding to health concerns for residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, air quality levels varied significantly across monitoring stations. Areas such as Dwarka Sector 8 and JLN Stadium recorded AQI readings close to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ range, while locations including ITO, Dilshad Garden, and IGI Airport also reported alarmingly high pollution levels. The persistent toxic air has continued to disrupt daily routines, forcing many residents to limit outdoor activities.

Visibility Concerns, But No Flight Disruptions Yet

Morning hours saw extremely poor visibility due to dense fog, raising concerns over road safety and airport operations. The fog was particularly noticeable around the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where runway visibility dipped at times. However, despite the challenging conditions, no flight delays or cancellations were reported as of Saturday morning.

Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously, use fog lights where necessary, and maintain safe distances to avoid accidents during early hours.

Foggy Conditions Likely to Persist Through Mid-January

The IMD’s extended forecast suggests that foggy and misty conditions are likely to continue over the next several days. Dense fog is expected during early mornings on January 10, while moderate fog may persist throughout the day in the following period. High humidity levels and stable temperatures are likely to maintain low visibility, especially during morning and late-night hours.

From January 11 to January 15, moderate fog is forecast to remain a regular feature, with no additional weather warnings issued so far. While no major changes in temperature are anticipated, commuters and travellers are advised to stay alert and plan journeys carefully as winter conditions show no immediate signs of easing.