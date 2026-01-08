FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches...

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 10:55 AM IST

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches...
TRENDING NOW

The national capital, Delhi, experienced its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with the temperature plummeting to 5.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal. The India Meteorological Department attributed the drop in temperature to cold northerly winds blowing in from the Himalayan region.

Temperature takes a dip

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 5.8 degrees Celsius, marking a significant dip from the previous low of 6.1 degrees Celsius observed on December 20. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius, providing little respite from the biting cold.

Air quality shows signs of improvement

On a slightly positive note, the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed signs of improvement, recording 276 on Thursday morning, compared to 336 on Wednesday morning. The 24-hour average air quality on Wednesday was 289, falling under the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor'.

IMD prediction

The weather office has forecast dense fog on Friday and Saturday, which may impact travel plans. Residents are advised to exercise caution while venturing out, especially during the early morning hours when visibility is expected to be low.

Preparations continue for Republic Day celebrations

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations continued at India Gate, with security personnel and parade participants rehearsing for the event. The festivities are expected to go ahead as planned, despite the cold weather conditions.

