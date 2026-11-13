FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Manipur firing: Woman killed, two men wounded in gun attack at Kangpokpi village

Manipur firing: Woman killed, two men wounded in gun attack at Kangpokpi village

Ex-Nvidia chief Jensen Huang faces fresh claim of third affair with another employee: Report

Ex-Nvidia chief Huang faces fresh claim of third affair with another employee

Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share

Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR's air turns alarming as AQI hits 492, thick smoke chokes city, reduces visibility

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), among the worst-affected areas, IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 488, followed by ITO at 455, Anand Vihar at 419, Rohini at 413 and Rajokri Border at 402, all falling in the severe category.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 08:54 AM IST

Delhi-NCR's air turns alarming as AQI hits 492, thick smoke chokes city, reduces visibility
Visuals from India Gate, (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to hazardous levels on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 494 at 7:31 AM, while dense fog and pollution shrouded the national capital, reducing visibility across several areas. Several parts of the city also recorded severe pollution levels.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), among the worst-affected areas, IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 488, followed by ITO at 455, Anand Vihar at 419, Rohini at 413 and Rajokri Border at 402, all falling in the severe category.

AQI detoriates in NCR

Other areas also reported very poor air quality, with R K Puram recording an AQI of 391, Mandir Marg 378, Dwarka Expressway 369, Uttam Nagar 363 and Lodhi Road 341.

Area around Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 161, placing it in the moderate category, according to CPCB data.Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been undertaking pollution-control measures to minimise the impact of particulate matter, including deploying water sprinklers across the state.

On Thursday, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted the BJP over the severe rise in pollution levels in Delhi following Diwali celebrations and questioned the credibility of the CPCB readings of the city's AQI data levels, describing this act as a fraud against the 2 crore people of the city.

Delhi pollution figures 49% higher: Bharadwaj

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj, citing a CREA report, alleged data manipulation in Delhi pollution levels, claiming that the actual figures were 49 per cent higher than what was officially displayed on government website readings.

"Today, many newspapers completely exposed the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board. CREA showed that the pollution shown for Delhi was 49% higher than what you were told—meaning it was almost one and a half times higher. So, if I put this into AQI terms, the AQI shown as 370 was actually 560, or maybe even higher. Why? Because the data they gave us yesterday when we met the CPCB was ridiculous."

"The CPCB said that when our pollution level hits 999, we don't even consider that level, because we can't measure above 999 and we don't display 999. So it's just shown as zero.....So this fraud done with pollution wasn't just done with the numbers, but with the health of our kids, our elders, and the two crore people of Delhi," said Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj's remarks came after the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CERA), which studied hourly PM 2 5 data from 59 monitoring stations in Delhi and found 255 missing hourly station records between 4 pm on November 8 and 4 pm on November 9, noted a 24-hour average jump from 269 to 400 micrograms per cubic metre, thus recording a rise of nearly 49%.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manipur firing: Woman killed, two men wounded in gun attack at Kangpokpi village
Manipur firing: Woman killed, two men wounded in gun attack at Kangpokpi village
Delhi-NCR's air turns alarming as AQI hits 492, thick smoke chokes city, reduces visibility
Delhi-NCR's air turns alarming as AQI hits 492, thick smoke chokes city
‘Sam Bhai’: PM Modi wishes Sam Pitroda on Diwali, calls him his ‘Gujarati friend’
‘Sam Bhai’: PM Modi wishes Sam Pitroda on Diwali, calls him his ‘Gujarati friend
1984 anti-Sikh riots victims’ families protest against Sonia Gandhi, burn her memoir in Delhi | VIDEO
1984 anti-Sikh riot victims' kin protest Sonia Gandhi, burn memoir in Delhi
Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook for thousands, 1.3 lakh users flag access problems globally
Massive Microsoft outage hits Outlook, 1.3 lakh users flag access issues
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement