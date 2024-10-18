The pollution in Anand Vihar remained the worst like it was on Tuesday. Its AQI touched severe levels.

The air pollution situation in Delhi-NCR continued to deteriorate on Friday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 293, putting it in the 'poor' category. On Thursday, the pollution level in Delhi and Noida was recorded in the 'poor' category for the fourth consecutive day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 207 at 6:34 am, 213 in Noida and 246 in Ghaziabad. Apart from this, AQI 192 was recorded in Sonipat and AQI 182 in Faridabad, which is considered to be in the moderate category of pollution.

As it was on Tuesday, the pollution in Anand Vihar remained the worst. Its AQI reached extremely high levels. The air quality index fell into the "very poor" range in a few other parts of the city.

At 4 p.m., Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 230, a steep rise from 198 a day earlier.

It is to be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good and between 51 and 100 is deemed satisfactory. It is moderate at 101-200, poor at 201-300, very poor at 301-400, severe at 401-500.