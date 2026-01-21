FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here

"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"

Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'

India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why

Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'

Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'

Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.

Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh...

"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"

DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar

Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'

Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level

Delhi continued to reel under 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 341 around 7 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi continued to reel under 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 341 around 7 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Although the air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Tuesday morning, when the AQI stood at 397, the overall situation remained concerning, with pollution levels firmly placed in the 'very poor' category. The sustained deterioration in air quality continues to pose serious health risks, particularly to children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory ailments.

Several areas across the national capital reported high AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded AQI readings of 388, Ashok Vihar at 388, while Wazirpur registered 386. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (374), RK Puram (377), Bawana (383), ITO (369), Chandni Chowk (369) and Dwarka Sector 8 (376). All these locations remained in the 'very poor' category, reflecting widespread pollution across the city.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate fog at several locations in Delhi, with dense fog observed at isolated places. The temperature in the national capital was recorded at around 9 degrees Celsius at 7 am, adding to the challenging weather conditions.

A day earlier, in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that it has revoked its earlier orders dated January 17, 2026, invoking Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR). Stage-IV measures are applicable when the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 450, classified as 'Severe'.

All implementing agencies across the NCR have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and intensify measures under these stages to prevent AQI levels from worsening into the 'Severe' category.

The CAQM emphasised that air quality monitoring and review will continue across the region, with all agencies ensuring the timely implementation of preventive measures under Stage-I, II, and III. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here
Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh...
"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"
DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar
Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'
Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life'
India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why
India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement