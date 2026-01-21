Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level

Delhi continued to reel under 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 341 around 7 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Although the air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Tuesday morning, when the AQI stood at 397, the overall situation remained concerning, with pollution levels firmly placed in the 'very poor' category. The sustained deterioration in air quality continues to pose serious health risks, particularly to children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory ailments.

Several areas across the national capital reported high AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded AQI readings of 388, Ashok Vihar at 388, while Wazirpur registered 386. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (374), RK Puram (377), Bawana (383), ITO (369), Chandni Chowk (369) and Dwarka Sector 8 (376). All these locations remained in the 'very poor' category, reflecting widespread pollution across the city.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate fog at several locations in Delhi, with dense fog observed at isolated places. The temperature in the national capital was recorded at around 9 degrees Celsius at 7 am, adding to the challenging weather conditions.

A day earlier, in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that it has revoked its earlier orders dated January 17, 2026, invoking Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR). Stage-IV measures are applicable when the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 450, classified as 'Severe'.

All implementing agencies across the NCR have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and intensify measures under these stages to prevent AQI levels from worsening into the 'Severe' category.

The CAQM emphasised that air quality monitoring and review will continue across the region, with all agencies ensuring the timely implementation of preventive measures under Stage-I, II, and III.

