Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here

Air quality improved compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 312. Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

The national capital saw a little improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at around 7 am recorded at 275. However, it remained in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality improved compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 312. Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital recorded the 'very poor' air quality, including Anand Vihar (332), Bawana (306), Ashok Vihar (320), Dwarka Sector 8 (328), RK Puram (314), Rohini (322) and Patparganj (307).

However, some areas of the city had better air quality than others. For instance, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 214, Chandni Chowk (218), and Sonia Vihar (299) experienced improved air quality, though the levels still fell within the 'poor' category.Further, DTU also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 264. Mandir Marg (214), Najafgarh (258), and CRRI Mathura Road (226) also recorded similar results, entering the 'poor' category.

Nerala recorded an air quality index of 195, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB data.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning that isolated areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected across neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh.

The IMD stated that the rainfall signalled the beginning of an active weather phase, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail likely to affect several states during the day. Light rain lashed several parts of the city and adjoining NCR areas in the early morning hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)