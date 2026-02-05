FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father under 2 crore debt, sold phones of sisters addicted to Korean Game, threatened them with marriage

Delhi Police arrests Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in fraud probe, sent to four-day custody

US, Iran to resume high-level nuclear talks on February 6 in Oman, Tehran confirms plans for renewed diplomacy

Russia issues statement on India’s talks to buy Venezuelan oil, says New Delhi is free to choose suppliers

Donald Trump assassination attempt case: Ryan Routh sentenced to life for 2024 Florida golf course plot

PM Shehbaz Sharif gives final verdict on IND vs PAK matches in T20 World Cup 2026, says, 'Pakistan will not play against India'

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow metro's East-West corridor construction gains momentum, first tender issued, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian

Delhi Police arrests Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in fraud probe, sent to four-day custody

Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui arrested in fraud case

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow metro's East-West corridor construction gains momentum, first tender issued, check details

Uttar Pradesh: Luckknow metro's East-West corridor construction gains momentum,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here

Air quality improved compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 312. Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 09:54 AM IST

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The national capital saw a little improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at around 7 am recorded at 275. However, it remained in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    Air quality improved compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 312. Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

    According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital recorded the 'very poor' air quality, including Anand Vihar (332), Bawana (306), Ashok Vihar (320), Dwarka Sector 8 (328), RK Puram (314), Rohini (322) and Patparganj (307).

    However, some areas of the city had better air quality than others. For instance, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 214, Chandni Chowk (218), and Sonia Vihar (299) experienced improved air quality, though the levels still fell within the 'poor' category.Further, DTU also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 264. Mandir Marg (214), Najafgarh (258), and CRRI Mathura Road (226) also recorded similar results, entering the 'poor' category.

    Nerala recorded an air quality index of 195, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB data.

    As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning that isolated areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected across neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh.

    The IMD stated that the rainfall signalled the beginning of an active weather phase, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail likely to affect several states during the day. Light rain lashed several parts of the city and adjoining NCR areas in the early morning hours.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff
    Son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after 12-year tenure as Washington Post
    Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India
    Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian
    Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here
    Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD
    Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father under 2 crore debt, sold phones of sisters addicted to Korean Game, threatened them with marriage
    Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father under 2 crore debt, sold phones of sisters
    Delhi Police arrests Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in fraud probe, sent to four-day custody
    Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui arrested in fraud case
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
    Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
    Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
    Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
    IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
    IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
    The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
    The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
    The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
    The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement