Delhi-NCR's air quality dips to 'severe', AQI reaches 438; Flights, trains hit as smog reduces visibility
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears completion, to opne for public from..., check details here
Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’
PM Modi issues BIG statement in Assam: 'Northeast emerging as new gateway to...'
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sets another record, becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore
MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Minister Sirsa issues BIG warning: 'Those defying GRAP-IV norms are...'
Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
INDIA
Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high.In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'. Similar conditions were reported from the Ghazipur area, where AQI levels were also recorded at 438, as per CPCB data.
The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday morning, sharply reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents across the city.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
However, several areas witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels.
Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high.In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'. Similar conditions were reported from the Ghazipur area, where AQI levels were also recorded at 438, as per CPCB data.
Central Delhi was not spared either, with India Gate and Kartavya Path showing a thick layer of smog hovering over the iconic stretch.The AQI in this area was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category. In east Delhi's Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels touched 'severe', with the AQI again at 438, making it one of the most polluted pockets of the capital on Sunday morning.
The ITO area also remained under a blanket of smog, with the AQI recorded at 405, categorised as 'severe'.
Moreover, around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI was recorded at 382, categorised as 'very poor', and similar conditions prevailed in the Dhaula Kuan area, where the AQI stood at 397, also falling under the 'very poor' category.
In a statement issued, IndiGo said its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.
"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations.", the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline's top priority.
IndiGo advised travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport through the given link (bit.ly/3ZWAQXd). Passengers whose flights are affected can rebook or request a refund via the airline's official website (goindigo.in/plan-b.html).
In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on non-essential construction activities, the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.
According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
(With ANI inputs)