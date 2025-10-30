Delhi-NCR's air quality crisis deepens: AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

Residents across Delhi-NCR are experiencing irritation in eyes and throat, breathing trouble, and reduced visibility due to the thick smog and pollution.

The national capital and surrounding NCR cities are grappling with a severe air pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several areas. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at Akshardham reached 409, placing it in the 'Severe' category.

AQI at other loction

Other key areas also recorded alarming numbers, including India Gate with an AQI of 319, Lodhi Road with an AQI of 325, and Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad with AQI in the 'Very Poor' range.

Authorities have started using truck-mounted water sprinklers to control dust in several parts of the city, but the situation remains grim.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the worsening pollution to multiple weather influences. The cyclone 'Michaung' (locally called Montha) has made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, while a Western Disturbance is active over the northern hills. As a result, Delhi and nearby regions are experiencing cloudy skies, mist, and light rain in some areas.

The IMD predicts the maximum temperature will stay between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum may range from 17°C to 21°C across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida. Experts say the main reason for rising pollution is the drop in wind speed, which has slowed from 14 km/h to around 10 km/h, preventing pollutants from dispersing.

The slow air movement allows dust and smoke particles to stay trapped close to the ground, contributing to the severe pollution. Although the IMD has not issued a major fog alert, dense haze and mist are likely to continue during the morning and daytime hours, further exacerbating the situation.

Health concern raises in Delhi-NCR

The combination of weather conditions and pollution has created a health emergency in Delhi and surrounding areas, with residents struggling to cope with the poor air quality. The authorities are taking measures to control the situation, but the crisis is far from over