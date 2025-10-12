Delhi-NCR Residents ALERT: National capital's air quality to soon reach 'poor' category due to..., IMD predicts...

Babil Khan returns to Instagram after six months detox, opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic': 'I was crying out for help'
INDIA
The recent air quality readings in Delhi are the closest the city has come to the "poor" category since June, sparking worries about the health of its residents.
As the winter season is approaching, Delhi is bracing itself for a potential increase in air pollution. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 199, just a few points shy of the "poor" category, which raises potential health concerns for the city's residents.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.6 degrees below the usual average. The maximum temperature reached 30.3 degrees Celsius, a notable 3.9 degrees below normal. By 4 pm, the city's AQI was in the moderate range, standing at 199. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorized as "poor".
The recent air quality readings in Delhi are the closest the city has come to the "poor" category since June, sparking worries about the health of its residents. This situation is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.
According to data from the Decision Support System (DSS), the transport sector remains the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution, responsible for 17.9 percent of total emissions. Vehicles, including private cars, buses, and trucks, are significant sources of particulate matter, which tends to worsen the city's air quality during the winter months.
Satellite imagery on Saturday revealed instances of stubble burning, which is contributing to the city's pollution. Punjab recorded 14 incidents, Haryana one, and the UP-NCR region a significant 42 incidents. Experts have cautioned that the smoke from these fires is drifting towards Delhi, thereby significantly impacting the AQI and exacerbating the winter smog.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies for Sunday, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. Despite the favorable weather conditions, experts are warning that pollution levels may remain elevated, especially during the early mornings and evenings.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.
As Delhi's AQI approaches 200, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, wear masks if necessary, and take precautions to reduce exposure, particularly in areas with heavy traffic.