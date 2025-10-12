Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Babil Khan returns to Instagram after six months detox, opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic': 'I was crying out for help'

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India

Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh day before Gaza ceasefire summit

'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta Bijlani on robbery at her bungalow, requests police to...

Delhi-NCR Residents ALERT: National capital's air quality to soon reach 'poor' category due to..., IMD predicts...

Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'

12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they violate...'

Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies bags 12 trophies, Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor award with...; full winners list

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...

Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold, Silver prices in India

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt...

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Residents ALERT: National capital's air quality to soon reach 'poor' category due to..., IMD predicts...

The recent air quality readings in Delhi are the closest the city has come to the "poor" category since June, sparking worries about the health of its residents.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 07:59 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Residents ALERT: National capital's air quality to soon reach 'poor' category due to..., IMD predicts...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the winter season is approaching, Delhi is bracing itself for a potential increase in air pollution. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 199, just a few points shy of the "poor" category, which raises potential health concerns for the city's residents.

Delhi's AQI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.6 degrees below the usual average. The maximum temperature reached 30.3 degrees Celsius, a notable 3.9 degrees below normal. By 4 pm, the city's AQI was in the moderate range, standing at 199. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorized as "poor".

The recent air quality readings in Delhi are the closest the city has come to the "poor" category since June, sparking worries about the health of its residents. This situation is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Why Delhi's AQI is deteriorating?

According to data from the Decision Support System (DSS), the transport sector remains the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution, responsible for 17.9 percent of total emissions. Vehicles, including private cars, buses, and trucks, are significant sources of particulate matter, which tends to worsen the city's air quality during the winter months.

Satellite imagery on Saturday revealed instances of stubble burning, which is contributing to the city's pollution. Punjab recorded 14 incidents, Haryana one, and the UP-NCR region a significant 42 incidents. Experts have cautioned that the smoke from these fires is drifting towards Delhi, thereby significantly impacting the AQI and exacerbating the winter smog.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies for Sunday, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. Despite the favorable weather conditions, experts are warning that pollution levels may remain elevated, especially during the early mornings and evenings.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

As Delhi's AQI approaches 200, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, wear masks if necessary, and take precautions to reduce exposure, particularly in areas with heavy traffic.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper, Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral
L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper
Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world
Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 2025 victory? Know here
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 202
IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...
IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route
Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'
Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE