Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall, Western Disturbance to be in effect till May 6-7

Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rains on Sunday morning, confirming the earlier prediction made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in this regard.

Parts of Delhi-NCR such as south-central Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad witnessed the spell of light showers accompanied by strong gusty winds and light showers. IMD corroborated that the rainfall was due to the prevalence of the Western Disturbances, an effect that is predicted to continue till May 6-7.

According to an ANI report, a western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing Central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills.

The IMD has further predicted that for the next few days, the temperature in Delhi would oscillate between 24-35 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh are predicted to receive rainfall during this period due to the Western Disturbances.