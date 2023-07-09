Delhi NCR rains: Yellow alert in capital, Noida, Gurugram amid heavy rains; check city-wise IMD forecast

Delhi NCR rainfall alert (File photo)

After a brutal bout of heatwave in the national capital, citizens of Delhi and NCR cities are now overjoyed with the heavy rains cooling down the temperature. However, these rains are expected to last for a few more days, according to IMD’s latest weather forecast.

Delhi experienced heavy rains on early Sunday morning, leading to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Delhi and NCR cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, warning about a fresh spell of rain.

It is expected that heavy rains in Delhi NCR will continue for the next 24 hours, with an expected drop in the maximum temperature in nearby states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The rains in Delhi are also expected to cause heavy traffic for commuters.

This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain, the intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period," said Charan Singh, Head of IMD in Delhi.

Further, the MeT department said in a tweet, “Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana).”

Apart from the yellow alert in Delhi and NCR cities, an Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, alerting the citizens to brace themselves against the heavy rains.

Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD said, issuing a yellow alert in several cities in Kerala.

