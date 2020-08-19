Delhi-NCR Rains Traffic Update: Waterlogging reported in Noida Gurgaon Ghaziabad Faridabad; check traffic jam updates

Heavy traffic was also witnessed in ITO area due to heavy rainfall.

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today.

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Lajwanti flyover towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a cluster bus near Lajwanti flyover. Motorists heading towards Dhaula Kuan are requested to take Mayapuri Chowk as alternative route.

Traffic was also affected at Pul Prahladpur underpass due to waterlogging.

Several parts of #Delhi receive rainfall; Visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/tOFk79Fqru — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Waterlogging has also been reported on Golf course Road near Phase 1 Rapid Metro Station. Traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow.

Waterlogging has been reported near Unitech Cyber Park in Gurugram. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly: Gurugram Traffic Police, Haryana pic.twitter.com/OzNO8Iuh8q — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Severe waterlogging was also witnessed on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following heavy rainfall in the area;.Traffic has been disrupted.

#WATCH: Severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following heavy rainfall in the area; traffic disrupted. pic.twitter.com/0WdMLeVIfC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in Gurugram's New Colony.

Haryana: Waterlogging in Gurugram's New Colony following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/c9tbnOtU99 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Waterlogging has also been reported in near Unitech Cyber Park in Gurugram.

"Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," Gurugram Traffic Police stated

Delhiites woke up to light spells of rain on early Wednesday morning. Heavy rains are predicted in several parts of Delhi in the coming hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would also occur over and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut,

"Thunderstorm with Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Baraut, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut, Khurja, few places of Entire Delhi during next 2 hours," Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi tweeted.