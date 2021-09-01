Delhi-NCR Rains: Record single-day rainfall in 12 years in September, waterlogging in several areas

Delhi-NCR is witnessing heavy rains for the past two days. Delhiites rose to another day of heavy showers on Wednesday as rain lashed parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas since morning. Due to heavy rains, many parts of the national capital were waterlogged resulting in traffic jams across the city.

Delhi recorded 90% of the monthly quota of rain on the first day of the month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital and Gurugram due to the heavy downpour accompanied by thundershowers. More rainfall is likely in Delhi-NCR during the day.

Delhi saw the highest single-day rainfall in the month of September in the past 12 years. The city weather stations recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on September 20. Delhi is witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday morning.

Traffic is moving at a very slow speed at ITO due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the national capital. Minto Bridge has already been closed due to waterlogging.

Earlier, the Weather Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall would take place in parts of Delhi-NCR. Rainfall remains on the forecast in the national capital from September 1 to September 4.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.