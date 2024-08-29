Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

The waterlogging in the area has slowed down the traffic in the area. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road.

Severe waterlogging and traffic congestion were witnessed in several parts of Delhi after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city on Thursday morning.

Here are the visuals from the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road road show vehicles wading through the waterlogged roads.



#WATCH | Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging is being seen in many places. Visuals from the Tigri area. pic.twitter.com/Z9CcnKcGfv — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Visuals from Parade Road Underpass, Delhi Cantonment showed the waterlogged road.



#WATCH | Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging is being seen in many places.



Visuals from Parade Road Underpass, Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/hiiYGJyBmj August 29, 2024

Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging and traffic jams are being seen in many places at Dhaula Kuan.



Meanwhile, the rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday.



Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. (ANI)



