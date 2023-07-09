Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rainfall continues; check routes to avoid Photo: File (Image for representation)

Today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' notice for Delhi-NCR and cautioned of severe rains in numerous areas of the area. The monsoon has caused chaos around Gurugram as the nonstop rain has flooded roads and overflowed drains, causing severe waterlogging and halting traffic for hours.

Waterlogging has been recorded at Himgiri Chowk, close to sector-10A, Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Kanhai Chowk, Subash Chowk, Khandsa, and Rajiv Chowk, according to information released on Sunday by the Gurugram Traffic Police. Waterlogging has also been caused by the overnight rain across the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway.

The district government reports that Gurugram got 71 mm of rain between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has suspended public usage of all the underground and subways for walkers and non-motorized transportation (NMT) till the rain stops.

The Narsingpur Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC), Nishant Kumar Yadav, told Hindustan Times that they are attempting to get rid of standing water using pumps from every location and have shut the underground walkways and subways for the protection of commuters after several two-wheeler and cycle riders were struggling to recognise potholes and slipped into the filthy water on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 69 Sector 5, Basai Road and Narsingpur Gurugram.

As opposed to those living in Delhi and Noida, Gurugram residents have the most severe waterlogging and associated problems. According to the director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, heavy rains can occur over the next two days in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. For Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab, IMD released an "orange" alert.

