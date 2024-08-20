Twitter
Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy showers lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; streets waterlogged, traffic hit

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall throughout Delhi and the NCR region.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 09:13 AM IST

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Tuesday (August 20). The showers resulted in reports of waterlogged roads in several locations in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall throughout Delhi and the NCR region, including areas such as Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh on Tuesday.

 

