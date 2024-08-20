Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy showers lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; streets waterlogged, traffic hit

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall throughout Delhi and the NCR region.

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Tuesday (August 20). The showers resulted in reports of waterlogged roads in several locations in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad.



The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall throughout Delhi and the NCR region, including areas such as Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of the national capital following heavy rainfall in the area.



(Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/S5xuTaYTDF — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024