Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'

Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating, he has...'

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get? Know here

Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets new Bungalow after long legal battle, his address is...; who is his new neighbour?

The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Path from Below $0.003 to $3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Meet star kid, whose father is worth Rs 2500 crore, doesn't want to become actor

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...

The IMD has sounded a weather warning for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram. It said that moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi-NCR. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...
Delhi saw heavy rainfall and strong winds on Tuesday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rainfall lashed national capital Delhi and neighouring cities including Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday (October 7). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for parts of the capital city. The IMD has sounded a weather warning for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram. It said that moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the wider national capital region (NCR).

IMD issues alert for these regions

In its advisory on Tuesday afternoon, the IMD also issued alerts for areas like Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Bagpat, and Khekhra. Light rainfall along with thunderstorms have also been forecasted for Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Panipat, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Pilakhua, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, and Dholpur.

Delhi's temperature and AQI today

For Delhi, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts, predicting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius on Tuesday -- 1.3 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degree Celsius, the weather office said. At 9 am on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 68 in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

In view of the rains, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, saying flight operations may be hit. "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," the advisory said, adding: "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness
5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness
THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE to every passenger, not Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, it is..., it runs between...
THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week
Sabarmati-Gurugram Vande Bharat special train launched: Check route, timings, stoppages, ticket prices and more
Sabarmati-Gurugram Vande Bharat special train launched: Check route, timings, st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE