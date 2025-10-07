Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...
Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...
'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'
Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating, he has...'
Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...
How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get? Know here
Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets new Bungalow after long legal battle, his address is...; who is his new neighbour?
The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Path from Below $0.003 to $3
INDIA
The IMD has sounded a weather warning for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram. It said that moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi-NCR. Read on for more details.
Heavy rainfall lashed national capital Delhi and neighouring cities including Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday (October 7). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for parts of the capital city. The IMD has sounded a weather warning for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram. It said that moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the wider national capital region (NCR).
In its advisory on Tuesday afternoon, the IMD also issued alerts for areas like Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Bagpat, and Khekhra. Light rainfall along with thunderstorms have also been forecasted for Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Panipat, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Pilakhua, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, and Dholpur.
For Delhi, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts, predicting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius on Tuesday -- 1.3 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degree Celsius, the weather office said. At 9 am on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 68 in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
In view of the rains, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, saying flight operations may be hit. "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," the advisory said, adding: "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."