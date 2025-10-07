Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...

The IMD has sounded a weather warning for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram. It said that moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi-NCR. Read on for more details.

Heavy rainfall lashed national capital Delhi and neighouring cities including Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday (October 7). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for parts of the capital city. The IMD has sounded a weather warning for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram. It said that moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the wider national capital region (NCR).

IMD issues alert for these regions

In its advisory on Tuesday afternoon, the IMD also issued alerts for areas like Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Bagpat, and Khekhra. Light rainfall along with thunderstorms have also been forecasted for Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Panipat, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Pilakhua, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, and Dholpur.

Delhi's temperature and AQI today

For Delhi, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts, predicting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius on Tuesday -- 1.3 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degree Celsius, the weather office said. At 9 am on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 68 in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

In view of the rains, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, saying flight operations may be hit. "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," the advisory said, adding: "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."