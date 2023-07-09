Search icon
Delhi NCR rains break new record; capital records highest rainfall day since July 1982

Delhi records 153 mm of rain in the last 24 hours making it the highest single day rain since July 1982.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Delhi rains | Photo: PTI

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

The city logged 133.4 mm of rain on July 10, 2003, and an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958. The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain which could cause more problems to the residents of Delhi.

The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road and Delhi University recorded 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm, and 118 mm of precipitation, respectively.

According to the Met Office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", 15 mm to 64.5 mm is "moderate", 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is "heavy", and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is "very heavy". Any amount exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as "extremely heavy" rainfall.

The heavy rain submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and caused chaos on the roads. Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)

