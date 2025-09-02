Delhi NCR Rains: Are schools, offices shut in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi? Check here

Amid heavy rainfall lashing out Delhi NCR regions lincluding, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram authorities have ordered the closure of schools, offices in the city for Tuesday, Septmember 2. Are schools, offices shut in Delhi and Noida?

Amid heavy rainfall lashing out Delhi NCR regions lincluding, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram authorities have ordered the closure of schools, offices in the city for Tuesday, Septmember 2. All schools in Gurugram will conduct online classes to ensure student safety. Corporate offices and private institutions have permitted their employees to work from home, minimizing commute disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gurugram, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram on X announced, 'Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025. In view of the forecast: All corporate offices & private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home. All schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025.'

Traffic chaos in Gurugram

On Monday, September 1, 2025, Delhi NCR experienced heavy rainfall flooding many parts, causing traffic chaos with hours long traffic jams in Noida, Delhi, Gurugram. The traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram reportedly stretched up to 7-8 kilometres and in some places for over 3 hours. As per reports, over hundreds of cars queued almost bumper-to-bumper, with little to no movement.

What about Delhi and Noida?

While Gurugram has announced the closure of offices, schools, Delhi government has not announced any school closures yet. Schools are expected to function as usual, but the government might reconsider if the rain continues. Also, Schools in Noida and Greater Noida will also remain open.