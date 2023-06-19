Search icon
Delhi NCR rain: Has monsoon arrived early in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? Check latest IMD forecast for this week

The refreshing rainfall not only rejuvenated the parched surroundings but also brought down temperatures in the area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Several parts of the Delhi-NCR received light to moderate-intensity rain on Monday morning, bringing slight relief to the residents who had been battling a relentless heatwave.

According to the regional weather department, the minimum temperature is projected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, a significant drop from the scorching heat experienced in recent days.

Similarly, the maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 35 degrees Celsius, providing a more bearable climate for the locals.

The weather department also predicted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two hours.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (UP) during next 2 hours," RWFC (regional forecast department) said in a tweet around 8 a.m.

(With inputs from IANS)

