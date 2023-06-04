Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-NCR rain alert: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram today, check forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast rain and thunderstorms across the majority of northern India in the next two hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Delhi-NCR rain alert: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram today, check forecast
Representational Image

As the weather in the area abruptly changed in the morning on Sunday, a few areas of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain and thunderstorms. At 7 am, a light rain in the area caused the temperature to dip to 27°C. Cloudy skies and chilly winds were also seen in the city.

The majority of northern India would experience rain and thunderstorms in the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Service predicted this morning.

The weatherman has predicted that most areas of Delhi will experience gusty winds blowing at a pace of between 30 and 50 km per hour.

Rainfall is predicted in these areas: 
Delhi's Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar while Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh In NCR. 

Rainfall has also been predicted in several regions of Haryana namely,  Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad. Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh while Bhiwari and Tizara in Rajasthan. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the season's normal.

(with inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.