Delhi-NCR rain alert: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram today, check forecast

Representational Image

As the weather in the area abruptly changed in the morning on Sunday, a few areas of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain and thunderstorms. At 7 am, a light rain in the area caused the temperature to dip to 27°C. Cloudy skies and chilly winds were also seen in the city.

The majority of northern India would experience rain and thunderstorms in the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Service predicted this morning.

The weatherman has predicted that most areas of Delhi will experience gusty winds blowing at a pace of between 30 and 50 km per hour.

Rainfall is predicted in these areas:

Delhi's Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar while Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh In NCR.

Rainfall has also been predicted in several regions of Haryana namely, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad. Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh while Bhiwari and Tizara in Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 4, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the season's normal.

(with inputs from PTI)