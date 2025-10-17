Delhi-NCR pollution update: National Capital wakes up to 'poor' air quality for third consecutive day, IMD predicts...

The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 235, which falls in the 'poor' category. Check the full list here

As winter settles over Delhi, the city’s air quality has reached alarming levels, pushing it into the ‘very poor’ category in several areas. The early morning of Friday saw the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 262 at 6:45 am, marking the third consecutive day of poor air quality. While the overall AQI remained in the ‘poor’ category, some parts of the capital saw readings cross 300, indicating a serious air pollution crisis.

Worsening Conditions Across Delhi

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) paints a concerning picture of Delhi’s air quality. Anand Vihar, a prominent locality, recorded the highest AQI at 262, far exceeding the ‘very poor’ threshold. Other areas like Wazirpur (237), Dwarka Sector 8 (247), and Delhi University’s North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road (both 237) followed closely behind. Out of the 38 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 20 stations recorded an AQI categorised as ‘poor,’ while 13 stations remained at a ‘moderate’ level. Overall, the 24-hour average AQI for the city stood at 233, well into the ‘poor’ zone, a worrying sign for residents and authorities alike.

Key Contributors to Pollution

The Early Warning System (EWS) has pointed to multiple sources contributing to the city’s deteriorating air quality. According to the Decision Support System (DSS), transport emissions alone were responsible for 16.7% of the pollution on the given day. Furthermore, satellite imagery has highlighted stubble burning as a major factor, with 136 incidents reported across six states, including Uttar Pradesh (46 incidents), Punjab (11), Haryana (7), and Delhi (1). The burning of crop residue in neighbouring states exacerbates the problem, as smoke drifts into the capital, adding to the pollution load.

Weather Conditions and Temperature Drops

A drop in temperatures also compounds the air quality crisis. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, slightly below the normal level by 0.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature, at 18.3 degrees Celsius, was also 1.3 degrees Celsius lower than usual. On Thursday, Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of the season, 18.1 degrees Celsius. These cooler temperatures can trap pollutants close to the ground, preventing their dispersion and causing the smog to persist throughout the day.

The IMD has forecasted mostly clear skies with periodic clouds for Friday, with temperatures expected to range between 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, but the respite in weather is unlikely to significantly alleviate the air pollution in the short term.