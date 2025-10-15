Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital wakes up to 'poor' air quality, AQI at 201, IMD warns...

The air quality in Delhi has taken a turn for the worse. Due to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Tuesday, October 14.

Delhi's pollution levels are escalating rapidly, with no respite expected. The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 201 in the poor category at 5:30 am on Wednesday, October 15. The temperature was recorded at 19°C when the AQI was measured, according to the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi. This is a concerning development, especially with the forecast predicting further deterioration in the coming days.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the 24-hour average AQI reading was 211 at 4 pm, with Anand Vihar retaining the top spot as the worst air quality area in Delhi. Other areas, including Wazirpur, Bawana, Mathura Road, and Dwarka, also reported high AQI levels. The situation is not limited to Delhi, with neighboring areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad also experiencing poor air quality.

GRAP-1 Imposed

This move aims to mitigate the effects of pollution and prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Residents in areas with high AQI levels are advised to take precautions to minimise their exposure to the toxic air. Health experts recommend wearing masks, staying indoors, and avoiding outdoor activities like walking, jogging, or exercising. The presence of pollutants in the air can exacerbate respiratory issues and other health problems.

Delhi's AQI to worsen in coming days

The Early Warning System (EWS) forecast predicts that the Delhi AQI will worsen further, reaching 346 on October 17 evening. This means that some areas are likely to have an AQI well beyond 350 during that time. The forecast also indicates that the air quality will remain in the "poor" category in the coming days.

Some of the most polluted localities in Delhi include Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Bawana, Mathura Road, and Dwarka. These areas have reported high AQI levels, with some areas exceeding 300. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions to protect their health.

Government's action to curb pollution

The Delhi government has taken steps to control pollution, including submitting a written request to the Supreme Court seeking permission for one hour of green firecracker use on Diwali. The government has also emphasized the need for residents to follow the citizen charter under GRAP Stage 1, which includes steps such as avoiding open burning, minimizing vehicle use, and ensuring proper waste management.