Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with overall AQI at 293, IMD predicts rain on..., check full forecast here

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 on Friday, October 24, falling under the 'poor' category, despite the implementation of GRAP 2 restrictions. The city's air quality has been a cause for concern, with several areas recording alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar, one of the most polluted areas, recorded an AQI of 403, which falls under the 'severe' category.

The situation is equally grim in other parts of the city, with Jahangirpuri and Bawana recording AQI levels of 350 and 348, respectively. Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur also reported 'very poor' air quality, with AQI levels of 346 and 337, respectively. Other areas, including Burari, Patparganj, Ashok Vihar, and Rohini, also recorded AQI levels above 300, indicating 'very poor' air quality.

Days after Diwali, the city's air quality continues to be affected by various factors, including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and firecracker use. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced GRAP 2 measures to curb pollution, including dust control, transport, and emission-curbing measures.

