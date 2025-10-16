FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's air quality worsens as Anand Vihar, Dwarka's AQI cross 300, check full list here

The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 233, which falls in the 'poor' category. Check full list here

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's air quality worsens as Anand Vihar, Dwarka's AQI cross 300, check full list here
As winter sets in, Delhi's air quality has taken a turn for the worse. On Thursday, at 4:45 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 210. According to Early Warning System (EWS), the air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day, with some areas even crossing the 300 mark and entering the 'very poor' category.

Air quality reached to 'very poor' category in some areas

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Anand Vihar's AQI was the highest at 345, followed by Wazirpur (325), Dwarka Sector 8 (314), and Delhi University North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road (both 307). Out of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 20 recorded 'poor City' stations recorded 'poor' AQI, while 13 stations recorded 'moderate' AQI. The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 233, which falls in the 'poor' category.

The Decision Support System (DSS) data revealed that transport emissions contributed 16.7% to the total pollution on Wednesday. Satellite images also showed 136 instances of stubble burning in six states, including 46 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Punjab, 7 in Haryana, and 1 in Delhi.

Temperature drops

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 32.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 18.3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal. The IMD has predicted mostly clear weather for Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius.

GRAP-1 implemented

The Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Phase 1, which includes strict monitoring of open burning activities and implementation of dust control measures. The GRAP-1 focuses on reducing the source of pollution, particularly from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions.

