Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's air quality inches closer to 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali, AQI records 257, IMD says...

INDIA
According to AQI.in, breathing in Delhi is currently as harmful as smoking 6.1 cigarettes a day. This estimate is based on the average PM2.5 concentration over the past 24 hours, assuming continuous exposure during that time.
The air quality across Delhi-NCR is already deteriorating, with pollution levels moving toward the “very poor” category. As Diwali approaches, the festive week could see a further spike as firecrackers add to the existing mix of stubble smoke, dust, and vehicular emissions, making the capital’s air heavier in the days after the festival.
According to private air quality monitor and forecaster AQI.in, the air quality in the national capital currently falls under the “severe” category, recording an AQI of 257, as per 7 am. The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, however, pegged the AQI slightly higher at 274. On Saturday (October 18), a day before Chhoti Diwali, several localities in Delhi recorded air quality in the “very poor” category, with the overall AQI at 255.
The temperature in the national capital on Sunday morning was 21.2 degree Celsius, with humidity at 95 per cent. Air quality across the National Capital Region is also worsening. The AQI in Ghaziabad stood at 299 at 7 am, while Noida and Greater Noida recorded 298 and 268, respectively — all falling under the “severe” category.
Nine out of the 38 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi fell into the "very poor" category. Some stations are dangerously close to entering the "severe" zone, which is a health hazard. The highest recorded AQI was 389 at Anand Vihar, followed by Wazirpur (351), Bawana (309), Jahangirpuri (310), and others including Okhla, Vivek Vihar, and Dwarka, all hovering between 303 and 310.
The AQI readings are categorized as follows: AQI readings between 0-50 are considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.