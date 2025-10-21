FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR AQI update: Delhi wakes up to toxic Tuesday after Diwali, Punjabi Bagh, Narayana, Rohini, Noida record AQI above 401

The capital celebrated the festival with green firecrackers, aimed at reducing pollution, but the efforts seemingly had a limited impact on mitigating the overall air quality concerns.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 07:33 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI update: Delhi wakes up to toxic Tuesday after Diwali, Punjabi Bagh, Narayana, Rohini, Noida record AQI above 401
A day after Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the “very poor” category, raising concerns over deteriorating air quality. The capital celebrated the festival with green firecrackers, aimed at reducing pollution, but the efforts seemingly had a limited impact on mitigating the overall air quality concerns. The city's air quality was already under stress, and the Diwali celebrations added to the woes.

AQI readings across Delhi-NCR

On Tuesday, October 21, the AQI readings across various locations in Delhi-NCR painted a grim picture. Noida recorded an AQI of 392, while Central Delhi's AQI stood at 409. Anand Vihar and Rohini touched 500, indicating very poor air quality. The situation was even more alarming in Punjabi Bagh, where the AQI soared to 999, and Narayana, which recorded an AQI of 611. These readings underscore the severity of the air pollution problem in the region.

Air quality concerns escalate

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR has raised concerns among residents, environmentalists, and health experts. The increased levels of pollutants in the air can exacerbate respiratory issues, such as asthma, and have other adverse health effects. The situation is expected to worsen further due to factors like stubble burning in neighboring states and increased vehicular emissions, highlighting the need for sustained efforts to address the air pollution challenge in the region.

Meanwhile, the CPCB categorises an AQI between 0 and 50 under "good" category, 51 to 100 as "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

