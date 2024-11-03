In Delhi alone on average 81 MRSMs were deployed daily while in Haryana and UP, 36 MRSMs were deployed daily to arrest the dust pollution from roads.

With the implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining Areas since October 15, comprehensive and target-specific actions under Stages I and II of GRAP are being undertaken by the concerned agencies responsible for the control of air pollution in NCR, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a release on Sunday.

As per the release, Stage-I of GRAP has been in force since October 15, and Stage-II since October 22 in the entire NCR. During the October 15 to October 31 period, a range of preventive and remedial measures were initiated to abate air pollution in the region. Summary of the actions taken by different agencies in this regard are as follows: Setting up a GRAP Monitoring Control Room in the Commission to follow up and monitor the targeted actions by the NCR States, a GRAP Monitoring Control Room has been set up in the Commission since October 15 which is headed by Member (CAQM), the ministry said in its release. A dedicated WhatsApp group has been created for the smooth flow of information between Control Room and concerned Nodal Officers of States. The Control Room remains operational throughout the week. Some of the highlights of GRAP actions taken by the NCR States are as under: Inspection of Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites and action taken: As per the GRAP action, inspection of C&D sites has been intensified by concerned agencies to ensure compliance of air pollution control measures, it added. Based on such inspections, action is being taken against non-complying units. More than 7,000 C&D sites were inspected across NCR and Environmental Compensation (EC) has been imposed on 597 non-complying sites and orders for closure have been issued for 56 sites, the ministry said. To control the dust pollution at its source, the deployment of MRSMs, water sprinklers and ASGs has been increased across NCR.

In Delhi alone on average 81 MRSMs were deployed daily while in Haryana and UP, 36 MRSMs were deployed daily to arrest the dust pollution from roads. Similarly, on average around 600 water sprinklers and ASGs each were also deployed on a daily basis across NCR, it added. Intensive drive was taken to challan non-compliant vehicles on account of non-possession of PUCs, visibly polluting, carrying C&D waste, etc. Overaged vehicles found plying on road were also impounded. As per the release, a total of around 54,000 vehicles have been challaned for non-possession of PUCs and around 3900 overaged vehicles have been impounded across NCR during the period (October 15 to October 31). Intensive inspections were carried out for illegal dumping sites across NCR and necessary action taken against illegal sites. More than 5300 such inspections were carried out. Accordingly, action against defaulters for MSW burning during GRAP period was also taken.

Enforcement drives have been taken by NCR State agencies to inspect industries and DG sets and take action against non-complying units by imposing EC and/or issuing closure. Approximately 1400 industries and 1300 DG sets were inspected and action against non-complying units were taken, the ministry said. Efforts by the concerned agencies responsible for control of air pollution in Delhi-NCR will be further intensified during the GRAP period as per the prevailing situation, the ministry added.