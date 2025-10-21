Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsened sharply after Diwali, reaching the 'Very Poor' category on the Air Quality Index. The city recorded alarming AQI levels due to fireworks, with Punjabi Bagh topping the list. Despite green cracker regulations, air pollution remains a significant issue.

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with the air quality plummeting to alarming levels just a day after the Diwali celebrations. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350 as of 8 am, plunging the city into the "Very Poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The surge in pollution levels has been attributed to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, which, despite a Supreme Court ruling on the sale of 'green crackers,' led to a significant spike in hazardous pollutants like PM 2.5. The capital has faced a major air quality deterioration, particularly in the wake of the festival of lights.

Top 10 Worst Affected Areas in Delhi

In the hours following Diwali, several areas in Delhi saw their AQI rise into the "Severe" category, indicating a health emergency. The following areas recorded some of the highest pollution levels:

Punjabi Bagh: 999 (Hazardous)

Narayana: 611 (Severe)

Anand Vihar: 500 (Severe)

Bawana: 427 (Severe)

Wazirpur: 408 (Severe)

Alipur: 408 (Severe)

Jahangirpuri: 407 (Severe)

Burari Crossing: 402 (Severe)

Shadipur: 399 (Very Poor)

Ashok Vihar: 391 (Very Poor)

Other areas, including JLN Stadium, ITO, Sonia Vihar, and Vivek Vihar, also registered poor air quality with AQI values well above 300. Even the vicinity around the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed an AQI of 313, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

A Recurring Problem for Delhi

Delhi has long struggled with air pollution, with the situation worsening each year during the winter months. The capital's AQI deteriorates after Diwali due to a combination of factors, including firecracker pollution, crop burning in neighbouring states, and the seasonal dip in temperatures that traps pollutants close to the ground. This creates a toxic mix of smoke and smog, making the air harmful to breathe.

While the Supreme Court approved the sale of green crackers, designed to be less harmful, the illegal bursting of firecrackers beyond the allowed times was widespread on Diwali. These violations likely exacerbated the air pollution, sending PM 2.5 levels to toxic highs, up to 29 times the permissible limits.

Looking Ahead

As the city grapples with its yearly air quality crisis, experts continue to urge stronger enforcement of pollution control measures and a greater push for cleaner alternatives during festive celebrations. The impact of the smog is not just an environmental issue but a serious public health concern, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Delhi’s battle against pollution is ongoing, with no quick solutions in sight. However, with increased awareness and better enforcement, residents and authorities may begin to mitigate the long-term effects of this annual crisis.