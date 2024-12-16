Due to further poor air quality, schools across Delhi NCR will implement a hybrid learning model for up to grade 5, as per the GRAP-III guidelines. This decision followed the enforcement of the measures of GRAP-III by the Commission for Air Quality Management because of "very unfavourable weather conditions like calm wind and very low mixing height".

Schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar will allow children in classes affected by the executive order to attend school via online classes if such a decision is feasible. The district authorities will issue specific advice with reference to this change.

c"Keeping in view the very unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the sub-committee of the panel on the Graded Response Action Plan decided to implement stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) throughout NCR, with immediate effect," said an official order.