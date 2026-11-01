Delhi-NCR Pollution Rules From November 1: Older vehicles banned, 50% WFH, check 5 key changes

Delhi-NCR's winter pollution curbs begin November 1. Check the five key rules on non-BS6 vehicles, construction bans, 50% work from home, parking fees and PUC certificates.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are set to face stricter restrictions from November 1 as authorities step up efforts to tackle winter air pollution. The new measures, which will remain in force until January 31, 2027, aim to curb vehicular emissions, control construction dust and reduce traffic congestion.

According to a government order, non-BS6 vehicles registered outside Delhi will be prohibited from entering the national capital during this period. The restrictions will be enforced through special teams, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). E-challans will be issued to vehicles found violating the rules.

Here are five key changes commuters and residents should know:

Ban on older vehicles entering Delhi

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will not be allowed to enter the national capital. The restriction is expected to affect around 10 lakh older petrol and diesel vehicles from neighbouring areas, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders have been exempted.

Construction and demolition activities restricted

All dust-generating demolition work and outdoor civil construction activities will remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31. However, specified essential public infrastructure projects may be allowed to continue subject to prescribed conditions.

Indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work can proceed if the required dust-control measures are followed.

50% work-from-home rule

Government and private offices have been directed to ensure that only 50% of their staff attend workplaces physically, while the remaining employees work from home. Essential services have been exempted from this requirement.

Revised office timings and higher parking fees

Office timings across civic bodies have been staggered to reduce peak-hour traffic. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Parking charges at several public parking facilities will also be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles. However, parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are exempt from the increase.

'No PUC, No Fuel' policy

The 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule will be implemented at petrol pumps across Delhi from November 1. Around 500 petrol pumps have been equipped with ANPR cameras to scan vehicle number plates and check pollution-related details.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be denied petrol, diesel or CNG.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to residents to follow the new restrictions. Commuters travelling from neighbouring cities to Delhi have been advised to check their vehicles' emission standards, keep their PUC certificates valid and plan their journeys accordingly.

Residents are also advised to follow Delhi Traffic Police's official social media handles for updates on traffic restrictions and enforcement.