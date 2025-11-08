Delhi-NCR Pollution: Restrictions on vehicles, staggered office timings; know what's allowed, what's not amid 'very poor' AQI

Due to the consistently poor air quality in the Capital, the government has initiated several measures to address the pollution. Read her to know what's allowed and what's not

Over the past week, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has predominantly remained in the 'very poor' category, prompting the government to implement anti-pollution measures to combat the worsening conditions.

On Saturday morning, the AQI in the national capital was categorized as 'very poor,' with Delhi's overall air quality index reading at 355 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As of 3 pm on Saturday, Bawana in Delhi recorded the highest AQI reading at 410, while Dwarka experienced relatively cleaner air, with an AQI of 201. Due to the consistently poor air quality in the Capital, the government has initiated several measures to address the pollution.

What's allowed, what's not allowed

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued an order banning the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below-standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi, effective from November 1.

BS refers to Bharat Stage emission standards – the current one being BS-VI or BS-6 – which are government-mandated regulations in India to control emissions from vehicles. The standards imply the maximum amount of pollutants an engine can emit.

According to a statement released by the Commission, this measure aims to mitigate vehicular emissions and address the air quality concerns in the Capital and its surrounding areas.

As per the order, non-Delhi-registered Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that do not comply with BS-IV standards will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

Change in working hours

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the working hours of the Delhi government and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices were being adjusted as a precautionary measure.

The adjustments aim to prevent a sudden surge in vehicular traffic on the Capital's roads and to distribute it more evenly, as stated in a release.

Currently, Delhi government offices operate from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, while the Delhi Municipal Corporation functions from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The half-hour gap leads to significant traffic congestion during peak hours. CM Gupta emphasized that a wider gap in office timings would reduce the number of vehicles on the roads

Hike in parking charges

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation has also mandated a doubling of parking fees at its managed locations throughout the New Delhi area. The directive states that the parking fee "has been enhanced to double the existing fee until Stage 2 of Grap is revoked."

However, the order specifies that this increase will not affect on-street parking or monthly pass holders. This fee hike has been implemented in the Capital during the winter season over the past two years. The updated parking rates are now set at ₹40 per hour for four-wheelers and ₹20 per hour for two-wheelers. For buses, the rate is ₹300 per hour following the fee adjustment.