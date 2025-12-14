Delhi-NCR pollution level turns 'severe+', AQI nears 500 in Anand Vihar, Rohini, Bawana, Ashok Vihar; GRAP 4 in place

GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral
Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing extremely toxic air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 'severe+' levels. A thick blanket of smog has enveloped the area, reducing visibility and posing serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing strict restrictions on construction activities, vehicle entry, and other measures to curb pollution. The AQI has reached 462, with areas like Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Jahangirpuri recording hazardous levels close to 500, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).
Delhi-NCR pollution: Check area-wise AQI levels here:
Anand Vihar 491
Ashok Vihar 493
Bawana 498
Burari 472
Chandni chowk 469
Dwarka-455
ITO-484
Jahangipuri 495
Mundka 486
Najafgarh-406
Narela -493
Nehru Nagar-478
Patparganj-488
Punjabi Bagh 476
Pusa-454
Rohini 499
Wazirpur 493
Ghaziabad-476
Noida- 490
Greater Noida-483
Gurugram-340
Faridabad-369
GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)in its order mentioned about detereorating air quality in Delhi-NCR owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants. In view of the situation, it has invoked stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated. The CAQM also advised the children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. If required to move outdoors, they are advised to wear a mask.