Delhi-NCR pollution level turns 'severe+', AQI nears 500 in Anand Vihar, Rohini, Bawana, Ashok Vihar; GRAP 4 in place

The AQI in Delhi has reached 462, with areas like Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Jahangirpuri recording hazardous levels close to 500, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing extremely toxic air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 'severe+' levels. A thick blanket of smog has enveloped the area, reducing visibility and posing serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing strict restrictions on construction activities, vehicle entry, and other measures to curb pollution. The AQI has reached 462, with areas like Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Jahangirpuri recording hazardous levels close to 500, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

Delhi-NCR pollution: Check area-wise AQI levels here:

Anand Vihar 491

Ashok Vihar 493

Bawana 498

Burari 472

Chandni chowk 469

Dwarka-455

ITO-484

Jahangipuri 495

Mundka 486

Najafgarh-406

Narela -493

Nehru Nagar-478

Patparganj-488

Punjabi Bagh 476

Pusa-454

Rohini 499

Wazirpur 493

Ghaziabad-476

Noida- 490

Greater Noida-483

Gurugram-340

Faridabad-369



GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR



The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)in its order mentioned about detereorating air quality in Delhi-NCR owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants. In view of the situation, it has invoked stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated. The CAQM also advised the children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. If required to move outdoors, they are advised to wear a mask.

