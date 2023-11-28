Headlines

Meet Rajkaran Barua, security guard who earned Master's degree in Maths after 23 failed attempts at 56

Delhi-NCR Pollution: GRAP stage III curbs lifted with immediate effect as air quality improves

Pakistan Cricket Board seeks compensation from ACC over Asia Cup setback

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Rajkaran Barua, security guard who earned Master's degree in Maths after 23 failed attempts at 56

Pakistan Cricket Board seeks compensation from ACC over Asia Cup setback

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

AI imagines Rajinikanth beating up Marvel, DC superheroes

Side effects of drinking coffee

9 most expensive things in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR Pollution: GRAP stage III curbs lifted with immediate effect as air quality improves

The Centre's pollution control panel had invoked the Stage III restrictions on November 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Centre has ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The decision comes after an improvement in air quality in the region. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to ‘severe' category in the coming days for which forecast is available, the CAQM said.

The Centre's pollution control panel had invoked the Stage III restrictions on November 2, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. Under this stage, restrictions were also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The city's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, improved from 395 on Monday to 312 on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Big trouble for Gautam Singhania amid feud with Nawaz Modi as Raymond’s independent directors urged to…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

NASA chief Bill Nelson lands in India, says this about ISRO

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost Rs 12000 crore net worth, is now homeless, know his tragic story

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE