Delhi-NCR Pollution: CISF distributes N95 anti-pollution masks to security personnel

Owing to the hazardous air quality in the national capital region on Sunday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) distributed anti-pollution N95 masks among its security personnel deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi Metro, Government Building Security, Special Service Group (SSG) and other units, news agencies reported. The personnel have been instructed to wear the masks on duty until air quality improves.

An official statement by the CISF read, "Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF directed to issue masks immediately to the personnel deployed at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Government Building Security, IGI Airport, SSG (Special Security Group performing VIP security duties) and other units of Delhi/NCR."

The CISF has also been instructed to render medical assistance to any of its personnel deployed at Delhi-NCR who are having breathing troubles.

As people in the national capital region continue to suffer from rising pollution as its level spiked up to the '1600 mark' at various places in Delhi.

AQI was recorded at 1690 in Jahangirpuri, 1120 at Delhi airport, and 1974 in Noida.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5.