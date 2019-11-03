Delhi-NCR pollution: AQI surpasses 1600 mark at some places, schools in Noida shut till Nov 5, flights delayed

As people in the national capital region continue to suffer from rising pollution as its level spiked up to the '1600 mark' at various places in Delhi.

AQI was recorded at 1690 in Jahangirpuri, 1120 at Delhi airport, and 1974 in Noida.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 939 in Bhawana, and 900, 986 in Alipur and Narela areas respectively.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5.

In the morning, AQI was recorded at 432 in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi, 509 at Dhirpur in west Delhi, 591 in the DU area, and 537 in Lodhi road.

Major pollutants like PM 2.5 and PM 10 are both in the 'severe' category hitting 486, and 459 respectively in Sector 62 of Noida, according to National Air Quality Index (NAQI) data.

Meanwhile, poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi has forced Vistara to delay flights in Delhi. Vistara tweeted, "Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, arrivals / departures from Delhi delayed with consequential impact across the network.

Air India tweeted out that 12 of their flights have been diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

Here is the list of flights that have been diverted:

AI 763: JaipurAI 864: JaipurAI 440: JaipurAI 018: JaipurAI 112: JaipurAI 494: AmritsarAI 940: AmritsarAI 436: AmritsarAI 382: AmritsarAI 470: AmritsarAI 482: LucknowAI 635: Lucknow

In Ghaziabad, Air Quality Index was recorded at 486 in Vasundhara, and 482 in Indirapuram.

On Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Delhi received mild spells of rain but there is no respite for Delhiites from the air pollution that has turned the national capital into a gas chamber.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

Also the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.