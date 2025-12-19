Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in THESE areas; over 61,000 PUCCs issued in 24 hrs
INDIA
Delhi's air quality remains hazardous, with several areas like Anand Vihar shrouded in toxic smog. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced strict measures under GRAP Stage-IV to combat pollution in Delhi-NCR. The government has stepped up its fight against air pollution with the launch of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' campaign, issuing more than 61,000 Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) within 24 hours.
Delhi-NCR pollution levels today
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index in Delhi is at 387 as of 6 am, falling into the 'very poor' category. Several other areas reeled under 'severe' levels, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 437, ITO at 409, Jahangirpuri at 400, Mundka at 402, Nehru Nagar at 420, Patparganj at 408, Punjabi Bagh at 412, RK Puram at 436, and Wazirpur at 404, according to CPCB recorded at 8 am on Friday.
The persistent dense fog has also disrupted aviation operations at Delhi airport, with airlines issuing travel advisories for passengers. The flight operations are being conducted under CAT III conditions, resulting in delays for several flights.
Delhi anti-pollution measures
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has launched the 'No PUC, No Fuel' campaign to combat air pollution, issuing over 61,000 Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) within 24 hours. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the government is acting on four fronts: vehicular pollution, dust from roads and construction, industrial pollution, and waste management.
The Minister on Thursday also directed that clear signboards, announcements, and better queue management be ensured. Speaking to vehicle owners on the spot, he said, "This is not a matter of issuing challans; it is a question of clean air. Every valid PUCC issued today is a small victory in our fight against pollution."On December 17, 29,938 PUCCs were issued in Delhi. On December 18, up to 5.20 pm, 31,974 new certificates were issued. Thus, the total crossed 61,000 in nearly one day. The government expects the number of people obtaining PUCCs before refuelling petrol or diesel to increase further.The Minister said, "More than 60,000 people getting their PUCCs in a single day shows that when citizens trust that steps are being taken in the public interest, they extend full cooperation."