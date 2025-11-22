Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI

Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
INDIA
Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning. The ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 370 in the 'very poor category', saw commuters going about their day amid the smog.
Meanwhile Noida area also continued to have its air remain in the 'severe' category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, with slight improvement seen since Friday. Greater Noida area seemed to have comparatively better air quality; while the Knowledge Park 5 area recorded 393 AQI, the Knowledge Park 3 recorded 294 AQI in the 'poor' category. According to locals, the increased vehicular traffic has really affected the air quality in the area. "The buses, cars, which are increasing day by day, and there is no way for the cars to fit on the roads, that's how many there are, so pollution is increasing. There should be some control on the vehicles," one of the residents from the Punjabi Bagh area said.
Another local expressed that her daily life has become increasingly difficult due to the deteriorating air quality."What can I even say, coming out is becoming difficult, people are getting sick, it is difficult to go to the park, can't go to the market even. We are very troubled," she said.IGI airport area saw some improvement in its AQI at 7 AM compared to other areas, recording an AQI of 296, in the 'poor' category. The India Gate area also saw a layer of thick smog envelope the monument, with an AQI recorded at 370. Meanwhile, Akshardham and the surrounding areas saw the 'severe' AQI at 422. Meanwhile, an average temperature of 13 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital, the minimum temperature recorded on Friday.
However, Bawana, known to be an industrial area, recorded the 'severe' quality air at 419 AQI. Anand Vihar area also recorded an average AQ of 422, while Ashok Vihar had 403, Aya Nagar recorded at 330 as 'very poor', and Rohini at 414. In the other National Capital region areas, Gurugram's Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 323, while Teri Gram had 212 in the 'poor' category, and the NISE Gwal Pahari area at 312.In view of deteriorating air quality, the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered the cancellation of all outdoor sports events, after schoolchildren complained that these toxic winter months are harmful for their lungs and overall health.
Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a plea filed by minor students, said the authorities were failing to protect children's health and must change the annual sports calendar so that no outdoor events are held during these toxic months. Additionally, the Supreme Court directed that construction workers who have been out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan must be provided a subsistence allowance. The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in view of the air quality. Multiple measures are laid to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations.
