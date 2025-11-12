Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'severe', classes up to grade 5 to shift to hybrid mode

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that schools up to class 5 will switch to hybrid mode, offering both online and physical classes.

Delhi’s air quality remains hazardous, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping slightly to 413 on Wednesday, still in the "severe" category. As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 438, Alipur reported 431, and Bawana at 451. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 449, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 431 and 436, respectively. The AQI of Noida stood at 405, Ghaziabad at 304, and Gurugram at 368 as of 7 am, according to CPCB data.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 421 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Delhi CM announces schools up to class 5 will switch to hybrid mode

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that schools up to class 5 will switch to hybrid mode, offering both online and physical classes. Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta said, "GRAP 3 has been imposed and all the safety measures have also been taken. Schools upto class 5 will be conducted on hybrid mode- online and physical classes."The Chief Minister stated that the government has discussed the issue in detail with all relevant departments and is working diligently to improve the situation regarding air pollution.



GRAP 3 imposed

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), categorising Delhi's air as the 'Severe' category. The sub-committee of CAQM invoked the measures after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, citing calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable meteorological conditions as key factors behind the sudden spike."Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," CAQM wrote in the release.

Under Stage III of GRAP, several additional restrictions come into force, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports. Industries using unapproved fuels are also required to halt operations, while agencies are mandated to intensify mechanical road cleaning and dust suppression through water sprinkling.The CAQM noted that the decision aims to "prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region" and is in addition to measures already in effect under Stages I and II.



(With inputs from ANI)