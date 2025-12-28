Delhi-NCR pollution: Air Quality Commission inspects 125 road stretches in Gurugram, gives advisory to civic body, data reveals...

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?
As Delhi-NCR is reeling under the thick blanket of smog and severe category of air, the regional drive to control air pollution is seeing major operations. Now, the CAQM conducted a large-scale inspection of roads in Gurugram and found flaws in the implementation by the civic body.
As Delhi-NCR is reeling under the thick blanket of smog and severe category of air, the regional drive to control air pollution is seeing major operations. Now, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted a large-scale inspection of roads in Gurugram on Friday. The inspection was part of Operation Clean Air to review how strictly the dust control and cleaning measures are being complied by on roads maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).
During the drive, a total of 125 road stretches in a wider part of the city were inspected. The Commission deployed 17 teams for the exercise, including 15 teams from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and two teams from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The teams took geo-tagged photographs and submitted a detailed report to CAQM.
The data from the inspection drive revealed that out of the 125 stretches reviewed, 34 were found to have greater levels of apparent dust, while 58 had moderate dust. Only 29 stretches were found to have low dust levels, and just four were found to be free from visible dust.
Officials also observed that numerous dusty roads were filled with huge piles of municipal waste, and debris from construction dumped along them. At many locations there were incidents of open burning, which further deteriorated the city’s air. These issues were found across residential areas, internal roads, and major arterial stretches of the city.
The CAQM has found various flaws in ground-level implementation by the civic body. The commission has asked the MCG to tighten its operations, especially regular mechanical road sweeping, timely removal of dust and waste, water sprinkling to control dust, and strict action against open burning.
CAQM has advised that consistent and closely monitored efforts are required to ensure roads remain clean, and dust does not settle again after cleaning. The commission has also clarified that inspection drives like these under Operation Clean Air will continue across the NCR. The drive is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms and improved road conditions to reduce air pollution.