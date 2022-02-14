Delhi-NCR people beware! Cold likely to increase as IMD predicts rain tonight

The weather of Delhi-NCR is constantly changing. For the past several days, people got some respite from severe cold due to sunshine in many states of North India. But according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), soon the mood of the weather in many states including the capital is going to change.

IMD has predicted that light to moderate rain may be recorded in Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday and Tuesday. Due to this the cold can increase once again. IMD had earlier predicted that Monday morning would begin with fog, although the sun will come out as the day progresses.

At the same time, clouds can be seen from the evening and it is likely to rain late at night in the capital. IMD has warned that after the late night rains, the temperature in Delhi-NCR will drop rapidly.

Fog and thunder on Tuesday

According to IMD, on Tuesday, fog will be a major problem for the people. If it rains on Monday night, then its effect will be seen on Tuesday also.

With the fall in temperature and due to cloudy sky, the sun is most likely to not shine brightly on Tuesday, the weather department has predicted.

A drop in the maximum temperature is also likely to be recorded. At the same time, a drop in the minimum temperature can also be seen on Monday.

Pollution level may increase

The level of pollution in Delhi may increase on Monday. The AQI in Delhi at 9 am on Sunday was recorded at 244 which is poor level.

On the other hand, AQI 258 were recorded in Faridabad, 216 in Gurugram, 238 in Ghaziabad and 218 in Noida on Sunday.

AQI between zero to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 100 to 200 moderate, 200 to 300 poor and 300 to very poor category.