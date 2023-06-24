Delhi-NCR Parthala bridge inauguration date confirmed, CM Yogi Adityanath to arrive in Noida tomorrow

File photo

Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the Parthala Signature flyover on June 25. Along with this, CM Yogi will also inaugurate Ved Van and Advant underpass and lay foundation stones for several other Noida Authority projects. Over 550 crore rupees are spent on these projects. The CM will also address a public rally under the Maha Sampark Abhiyan.

About Parthala Bridge:

Noida's Parthala suspension bridge will be very high-tech. The flyover will be constantly monitored for structural information. A structural monitoring system will be included. Every cable that supports the cable-supported bridge will be connected by a sensor. The Electromagnetic Force Monitoring System will serve as the foundation for these sensors.

Through vibrations, these sensors will also be able to detect earthquakes. These sensors will also be used to activate warning alarms. The good news is that 85 percent of the construction work has been finished, which is great for the residents of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

This bridge will connect Greater Noida West with Noida. Those coming from Noida Sector 120, Noida Sector 119, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 72 can reach Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad absolutely traffic free. The cables will act as a warning for earthquakes to those moving on the road.

The structure of the bridge has been completed. 85 percent of the work is done. This bridge will have the ability to let 2 lakh vehicles pass from over it. The work to finish the project is underway on war footing.

The cable work is underway now. Passersby can see yellow suspension cables. After the load test, the authorities will provide the permission for the operation of the bridge.