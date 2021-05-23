Delhi-NCR opens eyes to a 'mysterious fog', visibility decreased due to dust particles

Dust covered several parts of Delhi on Sunday (May 23) morning leading to decreased visibility in the national capital. Light fog was seen in several parts of Delhi inearly hours of Sunday leading to decreased visibility.

It is highly unlikely that the temperature would rise much in Delhi today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimates, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday will be 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees.

Light to moderate rains are forecast in many areas of Haryana adjoining Delhi, due to which Delhi may continue to get relief from the heat. According to IMD, lightning thunderstorms may strike at some places in Haryana.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar (Haryana), and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," said India Meteorological Department.